By Louise Jobe

Bakary Sanyang, the Governor of West Coast Region who is mediating the land dispute between the residents of Farato and the people whose landed properties were recently demolished by the Sherriff Division of the High Court, has confirmed that his office is investigating the matter.

According to Governor Sanyang, he has consulted two Lawyers representing all the parties to the disputed land and discussed the problem with them.

Governor Sanyang concluded by saying that he will inform the media on the outcome of the investigation, when he is done with the exercise.

Alagie Jobe, the Kabilo head of the area, told Foroyaa that the Governor is still investigating the matter; that he was told by the Governor that he will be informed of the outcome of the investigations.

Information has also gone around that the Governor has seized the stamp Alagie Jobe, which he used to certify the compounds he sold to his clients.

Momodou Bojang, the Alkalo of Farato Bojang Kunda, said he did not know Sam, the owner of Mano Estate; that he did not know who sold the land to Sam. He said he told the Governor that he has never gone to Court with anyone regarding the land; that he has urged Government to demarcate the boundaries between villages to avoid conflict between communities.

The victims of the demolition said they will not allow Sam and the purported land owners to encroach into their land, and are ready to take a lawyer to fight their case.

Musa Jarju a victim from Farato Bojang Kunda, said he bought two plots of land on the 20th of June 2017, at a total cost of D120, 000.

“I planted cassava in the compounds and it was all destroyed by stray animals when they demolished my fence,” he said; that the cassava cuttings he planted, cost him fifteen thousand dalasi, and said he got the land from Modou Bojang, the Alkalo of Farato Bojang kunda.