QUESTION OF THE DAY

President Barrow who has absolute power to appoint and remove ministers and vice presidents said he did not make a cabinet reshuffle as a result of corruption allegation. He did so because he thought that was in the national interest.

Many are arguing whether his actions would not lead to more questions being asked than answers being given. What is the national interest and how is it served by having the present cabinet composition in contrast to the past one? When the Foroyaa journalists have the chance they will pose such a question to President Barrow. We hope to get an answer.