By Sulayman Bah

If there is a big game to look out for this weekend, the Wallidan vs Samger encounter is one.

A classic case of the giants versus the underdogs, Wallidan are the side to beat in this duel with Samger battling to stay afloat as they lean precariously second-from-bottom.

Wallidan also styled as The Blue Boys, are in the crowded race for the title that’s increasing becoming unpredictable and a sort of a turn-by-turn affair.

Brikama topped the standings in the run up to match day 17 but after all is done and dusted, the West Coast Region giants got leapfrogged in the end with Gambia Armed Forces FC now headlining the log.

Prior to the soldiers’ game, it was Real de Banjul and Brikama sharing the table peak.

Meetings between Samger and Wallidan are not an established derbies however they generates clout and intensity hence there will be watchers. The fixture is billed for the Independence Stadium on Sunday.

Gamtel and Fortune Fc will be tussling too on Saturday at 5pm while Hawks face high-flying BK Milan as Marimoo clashes with Brikama United.

Tallinding will be rubbing shoulders with real de Banjul today.