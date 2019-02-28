By Sulayman Bah

Wallidan have their energies focused on toppling Brikama giving they play on Friday against Hawks.

A single point separates the two sides with Brikama headlining the standings.

However, Wallidan return to the pitch tomorrow and a win could have them leapfrogging the West Coast Region side temporarily going into the weekend.

The Blue Boys face a Hawks outfit on an upward trajectory, making it all a tricky affair.

Brikama will then play a day after –on Saturday –up against a struggling Banjul United in Banjul who ended up losing 1-0 to BK Milan last weekend courtesy of captain Modou Cham’s penalty goal.

Fortune then takes on Samger, Marimoo facing Gamtel and PSV Wellingara squaring Gambia Ports Authority.

