By Yankuba Jallow

Wallidan’s deputy coach Omar Jobe is insistent they still remain on track to win the league’s staked prize despite two straight losses.

The Blue Boys who topped the table standings at resumption of the second phase of the league first lost to Fortune FC before their latest 2-1 slump to Armed Forces over the weekend.

But Jobe remains buoyed up of clutching the gong.

‘We started very well and we led in the first half. We should have doubled up our lead because we have created more chances in the first than we did in the second half.

‘In the second half, the dimension of the game changed. They (GAF FC) were pressing us and got an equaliser. The second goal was a goal keeping error which we couldn’t do anything about,’ Jobe tells Foroyaa Sport in the aftermath of the duel.

‘If we win two consecutive games in the league it may take us top of the league again.

We have 11 games to play and it is still possible. We just need to go back to the training ground and prepare for our next match,’ he points out hoping to lay hands on the accolade at the first time of asking since returning to the top flight.

Wallidan have gone on a stretch of ten years without securing the league’s prize though they won the FA Cup, renamed GFF Cup in 2015.