Friday, July 26, 2019
Press Release

US Embassy Reacts to Killing of American Citizens

on

1001

The United States Embassy in Banjul, toady reiterated its commitment to collaborate with The Gambian authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the direct involvement of former President Jammeh in the disappearance of American Citizens Alhaji M. Ceesay and Ebrima Jobe in 2013.  Below reads the press release;

This week, testimony in The Gambia’s Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) provided details surrounding the direct involvement of former President Jammeh in the disappearance of American Citizens Alhaji M. Ceesay and Ebrima Jobe in 2013.  The United States welcomes the additional information that has come to light as this provides an opportunity to renew our investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

We will pursue a close partnership with Gambian authorities based on these new revelations to continue to investigate the disappearance of these American citizens.

The United States Government expresses our heartfelt condolences to the families of Alhaji M. Ceesay, Ebrima Jobe, and of all other victims of crimes that are being revealed by the continued work of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission.  We express our gratitude to the TRRC for undertaking this important work for accountability, justice, and national reconciliation.

Join The Conversation

Previous articlePolice Withdraws Charges on Krubally In Koina Caste Scuffle Case
Next articleDo Political Parties Have Code Of Conduct For Their Members? (Part 3)

RELATED ARTICLES

Press Release

The Gambia Government Calls for Calm Following The Death of Shopkeeper Ousman Darboe Government Spokesperson

In the wake of the death of one Ousman Darboe, a 33 year old shopkeeper at the Serekunda market under circumstances still under police...
Read more
Press Release

15 Years Later, Killers of Deyda Hydara Revealed

Banjul – July 23: The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has learnt with mixed feelings of shock and relief about the killers of journalist Deyda Hydara,...
Read more
Press Release

Gambia: Ex-President Jammeh Must Be Tried For The Murder Of Journalist And Union Leader

Brussels, 24th July 2019- On 22nd July a Gambian army officer accused ex-president Yahya Jammeh of ordering the 2004 murder of journalist and former head of...
Read more
Press Release

Gambia Press Union condemns attack on two journalists by APRC

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, Fajara: The Gambia Press Union condemned the attack on the cameraman of Fatu Network and reporter for Radio France International (RFI)...
Read more
Press Release

Press Release From ‘Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations’

Disassociating itself from alleged social media remarks that the Victims Center is in support of the planned 3 years Jotna protest It has come to...
Read more
National

CSO Coalition on Freedom of Information meets Justice Minister

Banjul: June 24: The Gambian Civil Society Coalition on Freedom of Information on Monday June 24, handed over a draft Freedom of Information Bill 2019...
Read more

Must Read

“Jungler” Admits Participating in the Execution of West African Nationals

By Momodou Jarju Malick Jatta, a member of the redundant Junglers has admitted participating in the killing of foreign migrants sometime in July 1995. Continuing his testimony yesterday...

“Jungler” Admits Torturing Imam Baba Leigh, Others

Justice Wadda Ceesay Strikes Out Yankuba Touray’s Contempt Case

The Fact And Fiction Behind Deyda’s Death

12,319FansLike
878FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2019 Foroyaa Newspaper - Site by DigiTech Solutions