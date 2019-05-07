By: Kebba AF Touray

Farmers in the Upper River Region (URR) have called on the government to make timely provision of farm implements and inputs.

The timely intervention they say will boost this year’s production as they prepare ahead of the upcoming rainy season.

At present, the tropical farmers have begun clearing their farms, but as alluded to in an interview with this reporter, farmers say the provision of these farm implements and inputs (seeds and fertilizer), will contribute significantly in making 2019 farming season a great success.

Ansu Sonko, a farmer from Fatoto in Kantora, told Foroyaa that their Agricultural Extension Workers had informed them that they were going to receive their seeds and fertilizer by last April, but that this is yet to happen.

Sidia Bah of Sare Modou in Wuli East, reiterated that farm implements play a central role in Agricultural Production. He noted that it helps in the process of tilling, planting and by extension harvesting of farm produce.

“Timely provision and availability of farm implements and inputs will go a long way in enhancing production as well as the attainment of food self-sufficiency,” Bah remarked.

Tunko Dramneh of Banni village in Wuli West expressed similar concerns and went further to appeal to the government to make these inputs and tools affordable and accessible to the farming communities.

She added that produce from farms and gardens can lead the nation to food self-sufficiency, “if the requisite tools and inputs are made available on time to the farming communities.”

Alkali Jatta of Sutukoba Village in Wuli East emphasized that in order to boost agriculture, this government should collaborate with the relevant stakeholders in order to provide farmers with farm implements, seeds and fertilizer.

He also implored on the government to provide farmers with proper storage facilities, where produce from farms and gardens can be stored to protect them against infestation.