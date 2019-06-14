The United States fully supports the Government of The Republic of The Gambia’s investigation into the corruption of former President Yahya Jammeh, and Gambian efforts to recover the ill-gotten gains of Jammeh and his associates.

This assertion is contained in a press release issued by the embassy which goes further to state that the US is committed to work hand in glove with The Gambia to recover Yahya Jammeh’s properties in the USA and encourages other governments and international organisations to do the same.

“Though it will be a long and involved process, the government of the United States is committed to working with the Government of The Gambia to pursue all available legal means to recover the ill-gotten gains of Yahya Jammeh and his associates identified by the Commission of Inquiry. We encourage other governments and international organizations to render all possible assistance to the Government of The Gambia in this regard,” the release stipulates.

The release also commends the efforts of the Commission of Inquiry into the Financial Activities of Public Bodies, Enterprises and Offices, and those of the Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney General of The Gambia for their work in uncovering and documenting the kleptocratic actions and mechanisms of the former president and his associates.

The embassy opined that “never again” must not be restricted to the abuse of power but to pervasive corruption that robbed the people of The Gambia and depleted the resources of this country to the benefit of only a very few.

The embassy does desire the government to work closely and expeditiously with the National Assembly to develop stern legal measures “to address persons who abuse their positions of public trust to greedily benefit themselves – not only in the past, but also in the present and the future.”