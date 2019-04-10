0 SHARES Share Tweet

Unemployment is still a burning issue in The Gambia and there is no sign in the national development plan that this problem will soon be resolved. Current programmes to train youths and provide employment for them would ease the problem of youth unemployment but does not solve the unemployment problem.

These programmes have provided startups for a few thousand youths but the Gambia Labour Force Survey of 2018 by GBoS puts the unemployment figure at 234,725.

While it is good to encourage the youth as much as possible to stay and develop our country, they should not be misled into believing that all is well and opportunity for employment abound and should make use of it. The reality is that opportunity is very lacking.

Only sound economic policies can save the youth from this predicament.