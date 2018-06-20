21 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The President is empowered to establish a Commission of Inquiry under the following circumstances as provided by section 202 of the Constitution:

“(I) The President may, whenever he or she deems it advisable, issue a Commission appointing one or more Commissioners and authorising such Commis­sioners to inquire into-

(a) the conduct of any public officer;

(b) the conduct of any District Seyfo or Alkalo;

(c) the conduct or management of any department or authority of the public service or any local government authority or Public Enter­prise; or

(d) any matter whatever arising in The Gambia in which an inquiry would, in the opinion of the President, be for the public good.”

Subsection (3) of this section states that the proceedings shall be held in public:

“Except as may be ordered by the presiding Commissioner in the interest of public morality, public safety or public order, the proceedings of a Commis­sion of Inquiry shall be held in public:

Provided that the presiding Commissioner shall be entitled to exclude any particular person or persons for the preservation of order.”