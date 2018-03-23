9 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Police have granted bail to two agents of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) but they will be used as state witnesses against the other 8 agents, Police spokesperson Superintendent Kujabi can confirm to this medium.

According to Superintendent Kujabi, two out of the 10 who were arrested, have been granted bail and will be used as state witnesses. When asked about the names of the two who were bailed, PRO Kujabi said they couldn’t release them for now.

It could be recalled that 10 NIA agents were picked up on Thursday 15th March 2018 and held at the Serious Crimes Unit at Police Headquarters in Banjul.

The arrested agents are Ngora Njie, Bakary Jammeh aka Afo, Lyon Gomez, Lamin Bojang aka Kambajal, Manlafi Jarju, Tijan Camara, Kwesi Mendy, Lamin Bojang (driver), Ansumana Manga (driver) and Yankuba Colley.

Sources disclose that the arrest was in connection with the death of the late Solo Sandeng.