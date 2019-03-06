0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Veteran Scorpions striker Ibou Sawaneh is proving to be a worthy signing for Luxembourg premier league club Union Titus Petange, scoring two goals in two matches.

The 32-year-old slammed in his first goal in the 3-0 win over Hostert on his debut with the second coming this past Sunday in another comprehensive 3-0 whacking of RM Hamm Benfica.

Ibou notched in the second at the death in what was his second straight start for Petange.

Sawaneh joined Union Titus Petange this transfer window as a free agent after staying without a club since leaving second tier Belgian outfit AFC Tubize.

Ibou’s stay at Tubize was somewhat nightmarish after being blighted by series of injuries which kept him on the peripheries for months.

The Gambian striker was one-time a hot property in Belgian football attracting overtures from Utrecht in the Netherlands, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt including St Etienne in the French Ligue after scoring 19 goals in a single season, finishing the second top scorer.

At Petange, he will be expected to spearhead the side’s push for a decent finish in the 14-team Luxemburg Premier League.