By Kebba AF Touray

TUG of War Association is due to organize its first club championship on the 22nd April 2019 at the Independence Stadium, Foroyaa Sports report.

A 20-horse is opened to the interested contenders in both female and male categories.

According to Mr. Alhaji Badgie, the PRO, the National Association will for the first time introduce Weight Class for all the competing teams as standard procedure and as a way of exercising fair play.

“The Weight Class for this first edition is Heavyweight not exceeding 540 kilos Senior Women outdoor and Heavyweight not exceeding 720 kilos Senior Men Outdoor. We are urging all the actors, especially gym clubs to come forward and register which is free of charge. The national championship should prepare our male and female teams for international competitions,” Badgie concludes.