By MUHAMMED S. BAH

Trust Bank Gambia LTD, donates laboratory equipment to Bansang Hospital in the Central River Region.

This is part of the Bank’s corporate social support to health facilities in the country, and this is another hospital they have extended their support, after ‘Tanka Tanka’ and Farafenni Hospital, recently.

Bansang Hospital is the Major referral hospital in the provinces. According to Ibrahim Salla, Trust Bank Manager, the equipment donated is worth D200, 000 and includes refrigerators, computers, air conditioners, ceiling fans, and microscope among others. He thanked the Hospital Management and staff for the warm welcome accorded him and his delegation.

Sillah expressed his pride of his Bank being associated with the magnanimous gesture and told the gathering that the promotion of quality health care for the country, constitutes one of the main pillars on which the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Bank, is built; that their relationship with the Hospital started some years ago, when they donated D100, 000.00 in 2014, to support the theatre unit. “With this donation, we are providing lab equipment to help carry out diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases.”

He said during the recent storm disaster that hit this region, a team was dispatched to visit the hospital to have first-hand knowledge of the extent of the damage and to find out how they can contribute to help restore the lab.

Sillah said among the key fundamental principles of the Bank, is to achieve quality health care delivery as envisaged in the “new Gambia.”

“As the Managing Director of Trust Bank, I look forward to continuing this relationship and to visit the hospital once again,” he said.

Baba Jeng, the CEO of the Hospital, thanked Trust Bank for the initiative and said the donation of the equipment will go a long way in assisting the hospital in enhancing service delivery.