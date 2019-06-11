The Janneh Commission focused on ex-President Jammeh and his associates. Many people assumed that the TRRC was about the APRC. The testimony of a prominent political leader and the questions raised during the testimony opens up a new chapter in the proceedings of the TRRC. How far this is likely to attract new confessions that are not linked to alleged perpetration of wrong by agents of the government and their heads is difficult to predict.

Notwithstanding, many people are beginning to wonder how far the TRRC would go in addressing atrocities under the second republic and beyond. Foroyaa will follow this turn of events in order to know where it leads the nation.