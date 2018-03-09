0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

German Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have been left counting cost of their loss of Gambian striker Ousman Manneh to injury, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Manneh is on the treatment table following a ligament injury he picked up this week in a game for Bremen’s reserves in the German third division.

Isolated from playing any part in the schedules of the A-team that plays in the Bundesliga, Manneh, as a result, saw his playing time restricted to only with the reserves who’re fighting to beat the drop.

There was initial talk of a move to either Netherlands, Austria or a 12-month loan spell in the German second tier to seek football minutes to speed up his growth but nothing came of it, leading to his stay with the club’s fringe players.

Bremen coach’s idea was to allow the young striker stick around and chip in to fill the void of any A-team striker who might be hit with injury.

That logic meant the attacker putting up with starring in the third lowest level football pyramid.

All that is now shoved aside after Ousman sustained an injury which now leaves a troubled and relegation-threatened Bremen II wary of finding replacement for their star forward.

The development comes as a blow to both club and the player, though extent of the abrasion hasn’t been revealed yet but he’s expected to be sidelined at least for some time.

Dubbed Mamino by local fans in Gambia, Manneh has five goals to his name in seventeen (17) starts.

Then a teenager, the lanky goal-getter had heads turning two years ago with story of his rise from obscurity as an undocumented refugee to a top tier star.

Season after his burst, he netted for the first-team becoming, in the process, the first Gambian to score a goal in the Bundesliga.