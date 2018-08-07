0 SHARES Share Tweet

The trial of Mohammed Sowe of the Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) at the Basse Magistrates’ Court was adjourned yesterday. Mr Sowe is charged with assault and damage of property and is been tried by Magistrate Omar Jabang. It is alleged that Mohammed Sowe assaulted one Ebrima Baldeh and damaged his T-shirt.

Lawyer Fatty, counsel for the accused was absent but the accused was present. In a similar case, the National Assembly member for Jimara Constituency and three other GDC members were discharged on 23 July 2018 on the charge of assault when their case withdrawn.

Upon the request of the prosecutor for an adjournment, the trial Magistrate adjourned the matter till 2nd and 3rd September, 2013.