By Nelson Manneh

The ongoing criminal suit involving former intelligence chiefs was yesterday the 27th of March 2019 hampered due to the inaudibility of the CDR disk that was tendered by the Prosecution Lawyers to form part of their evidence.

Chief Superintendent Bakeba Suso the 33rd Prosecution Witness in his testimony on Tuesday the 26th of March 2019 told the court that the recordings that were made at the Police Headquarters were transferred to the CDR and the external hard drive.

The Prosecution Lawyer Combeh Gaye then tendered the CDR and the external hard drive but the court decided that the CDR and the external hard drive will not be admitted as exhibits unless their content is known to the court.

Yesterday when the case was called before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court the Prosecution applied for the court to play the CDR disk and the external hard drive which contains the interviews of the officers that were interviewed at the Police Headquarters in connection to the demise of the late Solo Sandeng.

The CDR disk was played in court but it was inaudible and the Prosecution applied for an adjournment of the matter till on Monday the 1st of April 2019 for the CDR to be replayed again.

The accused persons are: Yankuba Badjie, an ex-director general of the NIA, Sheikh Omar Jeng, an ex-director of operations at the NIA, Baboucar Sallah, Haruna Suso, Tamba Mansareh, Lamin Darboe, and Lamin Lang Sanyang. The 2nd accused person Louise Gomez, an ex-deputy director of the said agency, passed away in prison custody, during the course of the trial. However, Yusupha Jammeh, the 6th accused person was acquitted by the Court, upon the State’s application.

Sittings continue on Monday the 1st of April 2019 at 1 pm.