8 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

A three day Mobile Video training ended yesterday at the Gambia Press Union’s Offices in Fajara. The training is aimed at equipping participating journalists with relevant knowledge and skills critical to mobile video production and reporting.

the number of journalists continue to accelerate, the need for such initiative is crucial, as will make reporting easier and time saving for journalists, especially in an urgent situations.

Momodu S Joof, a Gambian trainer said the objectives of the training include to prepare participants for a mobile video production, to film events effectively with a smartphone, conduct an interview with the best possible sound, edit the video with a smart phone app, upload and introduce the production on web or Facebook, enable trainers to prepare for a smart phone video production, be able to film with a smart phone, train on making film a shot sequence, edit a video with a smart phone app, to be able to write and record narration, as well as introduce a video production on web or Facebook

He added that at the end of the course, participants are expected to among other things to be able to utilise the mobile video reporting techniques that they have learned in order to make good mobile video stories for their news organisations’ websites and social media pages.

Mr. Lynge Asbjorn Moller, a Danish trainer, also expressed similar remarks and expressed hope that the three day course will be fruitful for the participating journalists.