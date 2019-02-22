2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

If ever there’s a game to look out for this weekend, then the Wallidan-Brikama scintillating showdown offers that aplenty

The setting is expected to a rambunctious one. Faithful from the West Coast Region will be traveling over anticipating Brikama buck the trend.

The Sateba Boys have won two of their last two fixtures, 2-0 over Fortune FC and 2-1 past BK Milan. For Wallidan, it’s been an outing of lukewarm performances; first being a draw against Real de Banjul, Fortune and then a 2-1 win over PSV before another stalemate with Marimoo.

Brikama have won five of their past clashes picking a total 19 points in 11 games – a point ahead of nemesis Wallidan.

A victory in Banjul will guarantee them topping the table for the first phase of the league –a thing Blue Boys Wallidan hope to stop, spicing this fixture even the more.

Wallidan are on a 10-year league title drought, last scooping the gong in 2008 when the likes of Modou Lamin Sillah, Sainey Touray (Ballack), Wuyeh Sey, Omar Colley (OJ), Muhammed Sugufara, Mohammed Davis, Gorge Cole and goalkeeper Joseph Gomez were at their peak.

Brikama are on a seven-year run without lifting the top prize, their last being in 2011.

In gaffer Modou Lamin Nyassi –having taken over the reins from Sulayman Kuyateh – the WRC giants appear on track toward ending that hoodoo however, that must begin with upsetting the capital boys at their guillotine venue of a KG5 mini-stadium in Banjul.