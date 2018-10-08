83 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray and Abdoulie fatty

Tom Saintfiet is buoyed of ending Gambia’s 35-year run without securing victory in away matches.

The Belgian hopes to attain this feat October 12 on the day Togo hosts the Scorpions in the first of a double-legged fixture.

Gambia last won an away tie in 1983 against Mauritania and targeting to see the back of this unprepossessing record, the Scorpions’ gaffer has intentions of brushing aside this bogging feat counting on the quality at his disposal.

“…We are confident, why we are confident? Because we believe in our players. I think Gambia has a lot of good quality players and there are so many quality players. I think we have to believe in our players,” he said.

He added: “Togo has a very good squad, they have lot of good players (too). I think I respect Togo very much and I think Togo is one of the team who could qualify for AFCON, but we are at the same level with them. They can beat us, but we can beat them as well. We don’t have to look up to them. We are ready for the task.”

He expressed optimism that his players can score goals and win, as the team constitutes quality players that can make it a mission accomplished one, while clarifying that he has never had a problem with any Gambian abroad-based player.