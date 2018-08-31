0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gaffer Tom Saintfiet is set to explain what has become a worrying absence of three Gambian key players for the Algeria tie.

The Scorpions are set to face the Desert Foxes September 8th in a first-leg to be staged at the Bakau Independence Stadium.

The Belgian coach Tom unveiled his list of players making few omissions one of which included China-based Bubacarr Trawally.

Trawally’s axing did not settle with the striker’s circles. As a result, three other invited players are rumoured to have declined to honour the international qualifier with Tom blasting the behaviours as ‘lack of commitment.’

Saintfiet is scheduled to stage a press conference regarding the matter next week Monday.

Owing to this, the former Namibian tactician has invited veteran Ebrima Sohna along with US-based defender Futty Danso to fill the voids.

Sohna’s versatility to play either at right-back or midfield, it is hoped, will bridge the gap pushing the number of invited foreign-based midfielders to four namely, Hamza Barry, Sulayman Marreh and Tijan Jaiteh.

Sohna, plying his trade in Azerbaijan Premier League has been out of the national team fold since Sang Ndong become coach and last featured in the 0-0 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg.