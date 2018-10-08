54 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray and Abdoulie Fatty

Gambia national team coach Tom Sainfiet insists he’s not wary of any tactician ahead of the Scorpions’ clash against the Sparrow Hawks.

Gambia face Togo in what will be both side’s second game in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualification.

“We can expect new players, but nothing more than five. I love to face every coach. I respect every coach, but I don’t look up to any coach in the world. So we are not afraid of any coach. We prepare ourselves and try to beat them, it doesn’t matter who is the coach of that team,” he said.

70-year-old French gaffer Claude has coached seven different African countries including Senegal with the first-leg game in Lome to be a grudge match between the two tacticians giving Le Roy replaced Saintfiet when he left the Togo Job in 2016.

In what sure will be the coaches first meeting, Tom has included a number of youngsters in line to debut under the Belgian’s stewardship.

Italy-based Yusupha Bobb, Ali Sowe in Bulgaria, Adama Jammeh, Muhammed Mbye and Muhamed Badamosi are one of the inclusions to add depth to the roster.

This aside, Tom insist he’s not intent on dropping the players who stuck with him during the 1-1 draw against Algeria.

Saintfiet has a nine-month long contract with Gambia who have just a point in two games so far.