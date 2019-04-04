0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Tom Saintfiet is on the cusp of being handed revised terms after a deal is agreed in principle.

Unimpeachable sources at the Football House hint terms have been reached with only finer details delaying completion of the process.

Talks over a contract extension were initiated in the aftermath of Gambia’s 3-1 win over Benin and negotiations deepened after the 1-1 stalemate in Algiers, sources tell Foroyaa Sport.

The contract duration is being touted to be two years in which Tom, styled as The Saint at former team Namibia, will be tasked with meeting expectations of qualifying Gambia in the 2021 Nations Cup or risk getting the sack.

‘He can only be signed for two years failure of which we will get him fired. Terms have already been sorted,’ a source tells Foroyaa Sport.

Saintfiet is being given the deal after securing five points in five outings within a short period with the team.

Supporting suggestions he will end up renewing his deal, GFF’s media team surprisingly, ran an article lauding the Belgian as ‘Gambia’s Best Coach in a Decade.’