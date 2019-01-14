69 SHARES Share Tweet

By:Kebba AF Touray

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Yankuba Darboe, has disclosed that the Tax Identification Number dubbed ‘TIN Number’, will be offered free of charge at any GRA Office countrywide. Darboe made this revelation while cautioning some people who are alleged to be collecting money from people, to help them acquire the said identification document from the nations’ Tax Authority

He added: “Effect January 1st 2019, the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN Number), is free of charge from any GRA office.”

Darboe said it came to the notice of GRA Management, that people sit at a corner at the GRA office gates and request money from people who come to look for the TIN document, at GRA offices across the country. ‘‘This is unacceptable and actions will be taken against anyone found wanting,’’ he said.

He urged the general public to disassociate themselves from such people, and called on them to report anyone caught doing the practice, to the Authority for necessary action against them.

He commended the GRA Management and staff for their commitment and dedication to national development and for ensuring that the Authority was able to register unprecedented successful performance in 2018, while urging them to do more in 2019. He emphasised the importance of taxpayer cooperation, which he said will ensure the smooth functioning of their work. He urged people to respect revenue Laws and pay their taxes on time.