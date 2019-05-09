By Makutu Manneh

The prices of petrol and diesel has increased for the third time in 2019.

After visiting different fuel stations within the Kanifing Municipality, this reporter was able to confirm from pump attendants of the escalation in fuel prices.

In a similar development, drivers voiced out the challenges and difficulties faced as a result of the fuel price increase; that the increase in fuel price does not commensurate with transport fares, which people said affects them.

Momodou Touray a pump attendant in one of the patrol stations at Churchill’s town, confirmed the increase in fuel price. Touray said the price of petrol increased from D50 to D55 per liter; that similarly diesel also increased from D54 to D55. He said all the increment came into effect on 1st May 2019.

He said the increase in prices is from Government, and that this was announced on state media. ‘‘We have nothing to do in the rise of fuel prices,’’ he said.

Mustapha Kebbeh a commercial driver who spoke to this reporter, said the increase in fuel prices is expensive and does not favor their Taxi business.

Kebbeh said their daily submission of D500 to vehicle owners is too much for them if one considers the fuel consumed during the day. He said they pay D850 for their personal driver’s license which is renewed yearly; that added to this is the increase in the price of fuel, which he said does not go down.

He said the increase in fuel prices does not commensurate with transport fares; adding that this renders them penniless at the end of the day, after spending on fuel for the next day.

Ibrahim Dukureh a van driver said commercial drivers face lots of difficulties. ‘‘We are paying tax to no effect,’’ he alleged; that the increase in fuel prices in uncountable since the change of Government.

Sheriff Nije another van driver said they have families to take care of and lamented the frequency of the increase in fuel prices which he said is not favorable to their businesses.

He said most of them do not own the vehicles they drive and the increase in fuel prices brings lot of misunderstandings between them and car owners.

‘‘One can be sacked from this job at any time, due to the misunderstanding this brings between us and our employers,’’ he concludes.