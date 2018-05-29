0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source GFF News-National U-23/Olympic Team of the Gambia Omar Sise has praised his U-23 Youth category as a team of talent since their inception under his purview. He said his experience with the team stemmed back in Senegal, Ghana and now ahead to facing off with Morocco on Tuesday May 29th in the first friendly.

Omar was speaking at a Press Conference on Monday afternoon at the GFF Secretariat in Kanifing where he unveiled his technical plans going into the double way friendly slated for Tuesday and Friday May 29th and June 1st at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. ‘We started the selection and the training began 13 days ago now and our foreign based players are now in town and our preparation is on track’. He said he is very pleased with the test game so far played with the local sides having won two and drew one.

He disclosed that Bun Sanneh and Muhammed Badamosi from Senegal and Morocco are expected in town shortly while describing the atmosphere at camp as ‘overwhelming’.

Asked what his plans for the two games would be, Omar said his vision is to keep the team together although difficult ‘but it’s a game that will allow me to look into the players and have a fairer knowledge of their standards now because we are also going into continental Qualifiers very soon’.

Team Spokesperson Pa Omar Babou who plays in Israel said the inclusion of the foreign based players is to transfer their international experience to the team and to work mush further with all the players. ‘We now have some experience and that is what we will transfer to the team to improve the performance’.

Omar has invited no fewer than six foreign players that also include Striker Gaira Joof, Yankuba Jallow and Pa Omar Babou all from Israel while Pa Omar Jobe makes a comeback from Diambour FC, Senegal and hit man Musa Barrow from Atalanta, Italy also returns for his first international cap for the Junior Scorpions.

Meanwhile the Events Management Committee of the GFF has announced ticket prices for the match as VIP at D300.00, Covered Pavilions at D50.00 and Uncovered Pavilions at only D25.00. ‘We will also provide food and drinks at the VIP based on patronage’, Willy Abraham announced.

Both matches will kick off at 9pm after Iftar and gates would be opened as early as 12 mid-day in the afternoon.