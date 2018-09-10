2 SHARES Share Tweet

The Presidents assumed office on 19 January 2017. On 19 January 2019 his government will be two years old. He had addressed parliament once in 2017 and is expected to address parliament in September, 2018.

The traditional approach is for the President to address parliament in the first quarter of the year so as to exercise the prerogative to announce the bills that are likely to be brought to parliament during the legislative year and outline the policies of his government.

It is now close to the end of the financial year. It is anticipated that after this year the President will be best advised to give his state of the nation message at the beginning of each financial year so that the nation will have in mind what the government intends to do and would be able to carry our social audit to determine whether it is fit for purpose.