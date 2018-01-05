18 SHARES Share Tweet

The Barrow administration has inherited land disputes that the previous administration did not address. Many people have bought land in the Kombos which had been sold to other customers.

Consequently land disputes have become a common phenomenon. Many have gone to the District Tribunals or the High Court for remedy. Tribunals and the courts have been overwhelmed by such cases, thus resulting in the backlog of court cases to be settled.

In 2007, a Land Commission Act was enacted with a view to establishing a Land Commission that will look into the various land disputes to provide early settlement. Unfortunately up to the time of the transfer of power, the Land Commission has not been set into motion.

The President should seek advice on how to operationalise the Act so as to put an end to the endless land disputes.