The increase in ferry tariffs in relation to vehicles is having an inflationary impact on construction. Many builders are relying on Senegal in particular for the importation of basalt. The increase in tariff will undoubtedly impact on the price of basalt. Hence construction relying on basalt is likely to increase in cost. Foroyaa will conduct an investigation to find out the impact of the rise in ferry tariff on the cost of construction.