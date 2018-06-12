0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambian delegation met and discussed with FIFA development manager for Africa and the Caribbean, Mr. Solomon Mudege and agreed on the milestones for the outstanding and the on-going FIFA development support to GFF as follows:

1.) Improvements of football infrastructure in (Banjul, Bakau, Serekunda West, Serekunda East, Mangai, Brikama and the Independence stadium football fields). Project value $235,000.