PRESS RELEASE ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2018

The Gambia teachers Union is the sole affiliate of Education International in The Gambia and one of its basic principles is to fight against all forms of discrimination, racism and prejudice in education and society, based upon gender, status, or origin.

In observance of this year’s theme: “Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives”, the Status of Women’s organ of the GTU seeks to further the promotion of women in the teaching profession, thus recognizing their contribution to the development of society.

As we join the world to celebrate women, the Union wishes to emphasize the need to provide continuous education for women to enable them improve their capacities and qualifications and thereby guaranteeing a much more decent living condition.

On the occasion of International women’s day, the Union calls on all Gambia women in all walks of life to unite and promote gender equality and women’s empowerment for a brighter future.