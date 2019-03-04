0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Adama Barrow’s two-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania has led to the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between the two friendly countries, following bilateral talks between the Heads of State at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott.

The MOUs will promote bilateral cooperation, understanding, and investment in the area of maritime investment and fishing as well as encourage regular consultations on global issues of concern to both countries in the spirit of consolidating African integration and common positions.

The objectives of the Fishing agreement are to promote trade, boost investment, and encourage the exchange of technical knowhow and best practices in maritime and fisheries sectors of both countries. The Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources, Hon. Mr. James Gomez and his Mauritanian counterpart signed the accord on behalf of their respective countries, while the Understanding on bilateral cooperation was signed by the foreign affairs ministers. The Gambia was ably represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians abroad, Dr. Momodou Tangara.

Earlier, President Barrow held a private meeting with President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

The President had a meeting with the Gambian community in Mauritania. Over 300 Gambian citizens paid a courtesy call on President Barrow at his residence at the Presidential Villa.

Speakers took the opportunity to share some of the challenges they are faced as a community in Mauritania. President Barrow reminded them of the need to work hard and save back home in preparation for rainy days. He assured them of his government’s commitment to the welfare of Gambians living abroad.

Other speakers include the Foreign Minister, and the Ambassador of The Gambia in Mauritania, both of whom pledged to work on improving the conditions of Gambians.

Source: State House