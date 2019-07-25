Thursday, July 25, 2019
Government Spokesperson, Ebrima Sankareh
Press Release

The Gambia Government Calls for Calm Following The Death of Shopkeeper Ousman Darboe Government Spokesperson

on

19

In the wake of the death of one Ousman Darboe, a 33 year old shopkeeper at the Serekunda market under circumstances still under police investigations,The Gambia Government expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and friends.

Accordingly, government wants to make it abundantly clear that The Gambia is fully committed to the values of democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights. Consitent with these norms, The Gambia Government will immediately set up an Independent Enquiry into the circumstances leading to the late Ousman Darboe’s death and if any person or persons were to be found liable, they will face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Government appeals for calm and advises citizens especially the youth, to stay home and resist the temptation to be violent. The public is urged to refrain from provoking the security forces and all acts of vandalism as evident in the incineration of Police Commissioner Mboob’s residence earlier today at Ebo Town.

The Interior Ministry wants to remind Gambians, that while it is their democratic right to assemble and demonstrate, it is illegal to indulge in arson, looting and all forms of violence against any citizen. 

Equally, the Interior Ministry firmly warns against mob justice and admonishes the youth to avoid taking the law into their own hands no matter how painful the circumstances.

The public is thus reminded that  police presence in key locations within our communities was primarily to protect and preserve the law and police officers should therefore, be seen as legitimate custodians of the peace and not troublemakers.

Office Of The Gambia Government Spokesperson

Press Release Dated: July 24th, 2019

Previous article15 Years Later, Killers of Deyda Hydara Revealed
Next articleState Media to Move from Analogue to Digital Broadcasting

