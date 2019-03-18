10 SHARES Share Tweet

When members of the Coalition accepted to negotiate with the incoming President either on an individual or partisan basis to be appointed to Ministerial posts, they may not have fully reflected that they were nurturing the powers of the executive presidency.

The removal of the GMC leader, followed by the removal of the then interim leader of the PPP and the leader of the GPDP confirmed that President Barrow had fully assumed the powers of the executive Presidency.

Last week the facts became glare when all those Ministers associated with the UDP were also removed. Hence the only party leader in Cabinet is the Minister of Tourism.

The President is yet to explain the reasons behind the Cabinet reshuffle. Those removed are yet to give any account of what really happened. Under the 1970 and 1997 Constitutions, the president could appoint and remove Ministers without any explanation. The best practice is to subject all presidential appointments to National Assembly review. Foroyaa will wait and see whether the recommendations for Constitutional reform would move in that direction.