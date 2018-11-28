1 SHARES Share Tweet

The democratic dividend should lead to more freedom and prosperity; otherwise many will question its validity.

Civil servants and pensioners should not expect the National Assembly to reject a 50 percent wage increase and 100 percent increase in pension claims. Those who used to receive less than 1000 dalasis like some government drivers, cleaners and watchmen would expect to receive close to 1400 dalasis.

We will interview the pensioners to know how much they are receiving and what 100 percent increase would mean. Percentages do not necessarily tell the whole story. Foroyaa will do the investigation to tell the story behind the percentages.