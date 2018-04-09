4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambia Teachers Union on Friday 6th April 2018, met with Government officials to discuss issues affecting them.

The Secretary General of the Gambia Teachers Union Mr. Sowe, in a statement posted in many forums, described the meeting as fruitful.

“We had a very fruitful meeting at State House on Friday Morning, April 6th. The meeting was attended by the Secretary General & Head of the Civil Service, the Minister of Basic & Secondary Education (MoBSE), Permanent Secretary MoBSE, Education Secretary & Accountant of the Catholic Education Secretariat (CES) and the Deputy Secretary General of GTU (Gambia Teachers Union).

On the issue of CES Subvention arrears, Mr. Sowe said they agreed that part of the arrears be paid and the balance sorted out sooner rather than later.

On the issue of the increment of house rent, Mr. Sowe said the Accountant General and PMO are committed to addressing the issues of House Rent and Provincial Allowance.

“We are grateful to the President for allowing the SG to attend to us during the Quarterly Sector Review meeting”, he said.

He promised to inform members of the developments on other matters, after their meeting with the Finance Minister, when he returns.