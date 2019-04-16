0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Just six games to go in the GFF League One, Captain for Tallinding United Haruna Jabang is still optimistic about staying in the league.

Tallinding over the weekend fought back to secure a one-all draw away to Banjul United.

‘Playing three games in a row and have drawn in all is a bad result for us. We are still fighting for survival and we need to win our games. There is no way that we are going to relegate.

‘I am 75% sure that we are going to stay in the league looking at the performance of the boys, we are not going down. We are not a team that should fight for survival, it is just that the results are not forthcoming as we need them,’ Jabang resounded.

He said their match with Banjul was not a bad one, adding playing Banjul at home is never easy.

‘Our problem right now is the three points we have been looking for is yet to come. We are struggling with injuries and that is our main problem for now and inconsistencies in our performances,’ he said.