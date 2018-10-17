1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

TAF Africa Global Group yesterday October 16th 2018, signed three contracts worth D570 million with TP Construction, Imatech and M2 Civil Engineering at the Group’s Mall in Brufut. The Group has been registered in eight African countries and has been in business for the past twenty eight years. It has expertise in public private partnership across Africa and has recently completed estate development in the Southern part of Nigeria, through a partnership with the Rivers State Government.

Mustapha Njie, Managing Director of the Group, said TAF Global has a vision to deliver 1,000,000 homes in the next twenty years.

On the signed contracts, he cited Dalaba Estate along Sukuta Jabang road that comprises 375 affordable homes worth D300, 000,000. He said out of this, they will utilize 50 local contractors, so as to inspire young Gambian and African contractors to take over estate development responsibilities.

“We give them contracts to create wealth, affordable houses and employment. On average, every house that is built, you have about 25 employees. So if we are to build 375 houses in Dalaba, we are creating over a thousand jobs and if we succeed in building a thousand houses every year, then we are creating about 25,000 jobs,’’ he said; that the second contract signed, is for their head office which will be located at the Kanifing Industrial Area, comprising four story buildings; that the cost of the construction amounts to D200, 000,000. This office he disclosed, will be for office and rental purposes. Njie explained that the third contract signed, is the Madiba Mall Extension, which will also have offices on rental bases and will cost D70, 000,000 to construct.

“In total over the next one year, we are going to see contracts worth D570, 000,000. This is quite significant as it builds capacity and empowers Gambians and Africans at large, especially young people”, he said.

Amadou Camara, proprietor of TP Construction Company, enjoined Gambians to venture into skill acquisition to enable them venture into meaningful jobs. He thanked TAF MD Njie for the opportunity created for him and urged Gambians to give the TAF Group, the needed support.

Emmanuel Akpen, Head of the Electricity Team from Nigeria and Matarr Jobe, owner of the M2 Civil Engineering Company, all expressed similar remarks.