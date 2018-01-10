167 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Coach Sulayman Kuyateh is coy over making public his title plans and looks to be going about it cautiously.

Kuyateh, barely months old at the Telecom giant outfit, joined from home-town club Brikama United on a two-year deal.

His arrival has seen a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for a once faltering Gamtel Football Club.

The capital-based outfit now headline the division after winning the top-of-the table clash against Real de Banjul Monday night.

The development have found Gamtel being tipped for a title charge this campaign but gaffer Sulayman doesn’t want to be carried along by the hype, instead, preferring to be coy about it and taking his chances step after step.

‘The season is going positive for Gamtel and I will keep encouraging the boys to keep the momentum,’ he said.

‘My first prime target in Gamtel is to make sure that the team (Gamtel) to be in a better position [this season] and next year we can come for the League. As we are going, we will play match per match and see what will be possible this season’ Kuyateh, playing it safe continues.

A Babucarr Cherno Jallow’s lone goal was enough to win the spoils and pierce a dagger in Real’s heart.

Switching to his game tactic, the man who spurred Brikama United to the Caf Champions League preliminaries six years ago said: ‘It is a good game for us because we got the three points which is the most important thing for us but generally, I think Real played better in the second half.’

‘[For] Real, the type of players they have cannot score quickly because they always keep the ball and start dribbling. We believe the moment we sat back, we will frustrate them and hit them on the counter. It was not successful to score them on counter but we tried our luck. We are trying to work harder to play counter to see whether it will be possible in our subsequent games,’ Kuyateh tells Foroyaa Sport.