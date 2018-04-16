0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia Cricket national team over the weekend bit the dust to hosts Nigeria in the T20 Africa qualifiers.

Staged at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos, captain Chimezie Onwuzulike inspired a Nigerian outfit into a straight two wins after they also spanked Sierra Leone in the opening fixture.

In a game that had Basiru Jaye as the standout for Gambia, saw Nigeria wheel into 175 runs of 5wickets in 20 overs.

Then Nigeria’s vice-captain Ademola Onikoyi top scored with 75 runs out of 33 balls with nine hours and two sixes. The routing continued with Gambia’s Pa Assan Faye, Muhammed Manga Andrew Jarju batting on 29 runs of 16 balls, 24 and 15 runs respectively.

In other games, Ghana eased past Sierra Leone, setting up a must-watch rivalry between them and Nigeria.

The International Cricket Council World T20 Africa ‘A’ wraps up April 22nd, 2018.