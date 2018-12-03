1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Swedish premier league club Hammarby are mulling lodging a deal for China-based Gambian striker Pa Dibba.

The 31-year-old Gambia international departed Hammarby months ago for cash-wielding Chinese newly promoted outfit Shenzhen.

Now he has three more years to end of his deal in Asia but wants playing time having seen minutes hard to come by.

Hammarby are keeping tabs on the player’s progress with director Jesper Jansson ardent on brokering a deal for the forward’s return at the slightest hint of the Gambian’s availability in the transfer market.

Dibba scored seven times in ten games and was the Scandinavian country league’s leading scorer at start of last season before he left for pastures new in China.