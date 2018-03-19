0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Swedish club Hammarby’s sporting director Jesper Jansson has denied the side’s interest to let go Gambian striker Pa Amat Dibba.

Speculations last week had it that the striker could exit after the team signed two ex-Sweden internationals Erkan Zengin and Nikola Djurdjic which was interpreted as limited playing time for Dibba.

This followed the forward’s admirers Goteborg club’s director voiced willingness to make a swoop for the striker provided he’s willing to leave.

Pa’s current market valuation stands at €350,000.

However, Jansson has come out rebutting the claims, saying the outfit has no intentions to cash in on the scorpion whose current contract with Hammarby ends next year.

‘The window is still open, but (Dibba moving to Gothenburg) is nothing we thought of or plan for at all,’ Jesper said.

He continued: ‘I have not heard of that, actually (about the rumours). It seems that people from the outside see that there will be a competition now (amongst the strikers), but Pa Dibba has been our coolest forward during the season and has excellent qualities that we will definitely benefit from in Hammarby’

Dibba was Hammarby’s leading scorer last term scoring eight times in the Swedish top tier.

Elsewhere, AS Roma of the Serie A have put a Gambian refugee named Bakary Jaiteh under contract for their second team.

An ex-Samger and Culture FC ace, Jaiteh, dubbed Yanka and a Nusrat graduate, joined Roma from Lazio where he spent two years before coming of age. The midfielder arrived in Italy via the risky Back Way.

Over to Portugal, Yusupha NJie picked up what looked like a slight injury in his club Boavista’s 2-0 defeat to Porto. The 23-year-old had to be subbed out nine minutes from time.