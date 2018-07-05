19 SHARES Share Tweet

STATEHOUSE, BANJUL, 4th JULY 2018

H.E. President Adama Barrow will preside over the swearing-in ceremony for members of the Commission of Inquiry appointed earlier to investigate the circumstances that led to the Faraba Banta incident as well as recommend measures to prevent a recurrence of the same.

Emmanuel Joof, a renowned human rights Lawyer, is the appointed Chairperson of the Inquiry, and will be assisted by five other members who are selected from the Ministry of Justice, Security Services and the Civil Society.

Meanwhile, as part of tomorrow’s event, the President will also witness the swearing-in of the Executive Secretary of the Constitutional Review Commission, Mr. Omar Jobe.

The event will take place on Thursday July 5th 2018, at 10:00 AM at the State House in Banjul. Accredited Media interested to attend are urged to be there on time and observe the prescribed dress code which is formal.