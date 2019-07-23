Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Supporting a Hospital is saving Lives says PRO Jammeh

by Editor

Nelson Manneh

Momodou Jammeh the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) said supporting a hospital in any form is saving a life.

PRO Jammeh made these statements during the handing over of donated materials from the National Assembly Member for Banjul North Constituency Honourable Ousman Sillah.

Jammeh said the Banjul North MP has a special interest in their hospital and he always comes to their aid whenever the need arises.

“The whole process that led to this donation began when the MP for Banjul North visited the hospital to see its progress and the challenges and he realizes that we need curtains,” he said.

He said the MP then sent a team to the hospital to make a survey and identify the necessity of the hospital which among them is the curtains donated.

Hon: Sillah the National Assembly Member for Banjul North said EFSTH is the final source of hope when it comes to health service delivery in this county and it is indeed in need of support.

“The health approach in this country is curative and that approach is very expensive that is why health is often said to be expensive,’ he said.

Sillah said the reason why he is donating such items is that he went to the hospital and came to realize that this is part of their challenges.

“When I went to visit the hospital, I found out that there is a ward that does not have any Curtain and I was told that all the curtains were taken for laundry and there was none for replacement, this is why I decide to donate these Curtains to at least nine wards,”

Hon: Sillah also called on others to come on board and assist the hospital as some wards are adopted by parastatals but they are no longer supporting them for several reasons.

Mrs. Lemon, a nurse who spoke on behalf of the Beneficial’s said the donated materials came at the appropriate time when they are most needed.

“These donated curtains are well labelled and this will help us in securing them. We sometimes lose some of them because they are not marked,” she said.

She said some wards in the hospital do not have curtains at all and they need them.

In a similar ceremony, the Hon: MP for Banjul North continues to donate educational items to Campama Lower Basic School in Banjul.

Campama Lower Basic is the former school of Hon: Sillah and he said he has an obligation to give back to the school, and as a representative he owes an obligation to the community.

POPULAR POSTS

