By Abdoulie Fatty

Manjai zone have reached the semis of the Semlex co-sponsored Super Nawettan after dumping Gunjur on penalties.

Regular time ended one –all with Manjai scoring the opener in the 36th minute via Ousman Tamba. Tamba slotted home after beating the goalkeeper having been fed by Mustapha Jassey.

The former Champions Gunjur rallied to grab an eventual equaliser in the 65th minute after previous tournament best player Memba Fatty tapped home in what’s his second goal so far.

Manjai eventually ended up winning on 4-3 post-match penalties.