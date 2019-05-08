By Sulayman Bah

Malaysia-naturalised Gambian-born Muhamed Sumareh has been allowed to serve his four-game suspension in another competition.

The Fajara-born, once willing to play for Gambia prior to switching allegiance to the Southeast Asian nation, is to serve a four-match ban following an incident during Malaysia’s fixture against Vietnam’s national team.

The 24-year-old is believed to have launched a foul-mouthed rant on the arbiter during stoppage time and was consequently shown red card.

The trajectory comes days after the wing-midfielder was sent a Christmas greeting by Brazilian legends Neymar Jr and Kaka along with his teammate Patrick Cruz.

‘I uttered some unsavoury words and as a professional, I should not have done that. I don’t mind sending an apology letter to him,’ he said at the time.

Procedure meant he will have to wait until two years in 2020 to serve his ban in the Suziki Cup but following appeal by the Malays FA, the Asian Football Federation has allowed the Fajara-born to serve his four-game ban in another competition

Sumareh plays in the Malaysian Super League for Pahang FA and is capped ten times there, scoring two goals.