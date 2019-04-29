By Sulayman Bah

Lamin Jalow is being derided for his stretch of seven matches without scoring a goal.

An ex- Chievo Verona striker, Lamin has recorded just four goals this campaign, a far cry from the eleven he managed last season for Cesena, making him the highest scoring African in the Italian second tier that term.

In a bid to show his commitment to Salernitana, Lamin opted to quit Chievo in search of playing time, putting pen-to-paper on a longer contract.

Re-signing a new deal, it was hoped would exude security and confidence for the player and hence help hammer stability in his game and an eventual return to scoring form.

That however, hasn’t seen light of day with a tabloid launching stinging attack at the Scorpions’ forward lack of goals.

‘The Gambian used continually by (coach) Gregucci was almost never decisive: a net every six matches, lots of shots towards the door but very few dangers for rivals,’ the tabloid said.

Jallow failed to get his name on the score sheet yet again on Saturday , coming off the bench as his side flopped 5-2 to Carpi.