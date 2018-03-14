0 SHARES Share Tweet

GFF News-The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Mr. Abdoulie Bojang as the substantive Head Coach of the country’s Men’s U-17 Team with effect from March, 1, 2018, for a period of two years.

Mr. Bojang, 39, a CAF B License holder was an ex-footballer of National Football Team and played predominantly as a central midfielder for Steve Biko Football Club in the top flight Gambian league and all categories of our national teams between the years 1996 to 2002.

He received his first call up to the Junior National Team level in 1996 and through his dedication, hard work and determination; he was promoted to the Senior National Team of The Gambia in 1998 and remained there until his retirement in 2007. The highlight of his career came at the 2002 edition of the now defunct Amilcar Cabral Zone II Championship where he helped Gambia reached the finals of the competition before they lost to eventual winners Senegal 1-0. He was also a third place medalist of the same competition when it was hosted by The Gambia in 1997.

During his time with Steve Biko, he was also made Captain of the side later in his career and helped guide them to one FA Cup win. A one-club man throughout his career, Mr. Bojang returned to Steve Biko in 2010 as its Head Coach and helped guided them to the 2013 National League Championship. He has since remained the Coach of Biko playing in the National top flight of Gambian football.

Until his recent assignment, Mr. Bojang was the Head Coach of the Gambia Women’s U-17 team and guided them to the second round of the World Cup qualifiers where they lost to Ghana. He was also the Head Coach of The Gambia team that won the four-team invitational football tournament in Mbour, Senegal, in 2014 and later the assistant to National U-20 Coach during the 2017 African Youth Championship qualifiers.

Lie is currently on a Gambia National Olympic Committee ( GNOC ) Scholarship program to Hungary for a Three Months international Coaching Course funded by the Olympic Solidarity through the recommendation of the Gambia Football Federation.