By Louise Jobe

Teachers at Ndow’s Comprehensive Junior Secondary School in Knifing South, on Wednesday February 27th 2019, embarked on a sit down strike to demand for better conditions of service and benefits.

However, officers from Gambia Teachers Union (GTU) who visited the School on Thursday February 28th 2019 to probe into the crisis, brokered a deal on behalf of the striking teachers, resulting to an end, of the strike.

This reporter visited the School campus yesterday Thursday March 6th 2019, and saw that the teachers have returned to their various classes and lessons were conducted as usual. In fact some of the students were already writing their exams.

Mr. P.B Koranteng, the Principal of the School, said the team of officers from GTU including the Chairperson of the board of the School, will meet with staff of the School today Friday March 8th March 2019, for a meeting. He said he expects a good feedback from the visit of the Chairperson of the School board and including officers of the GTU; that after this, they should be able to review and sanitize the crisis.